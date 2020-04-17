Myrtle Beach employees raise $5,000, non-perishable food for United Way’s COVID-19 response

City of Myrtle Beach employees donated several bins of non-perishable food items and more than $5,000 to the United Way this week. The monetary donations will go to the Covid-19 Relief Fund to help the community cope with shortfalls due to the Coronavirus health crisis. The city’s Human Resources staff coordinated the effort, including the "Yes We CAN" food drive, and city employees were happy to help their neighbors. That’s “First in Service!” Tony Bakker and family, founder of Blackbaud, pledged to match donations, dollar for dollar, up to $500,000. You can donate, and the Bakker and family will match your funds, through April 20 at http://unite...dwayhorry.org/covid-relief-fund/. United Way of Horry County #CityofMyrtleBeach #MyrtleBeach