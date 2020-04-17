Myrtle Beach employees raise $5,000, non-perishable food for United Way’s COVID-19 response

By WMBF News Staff | April 17, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT - Updated April 17 at 3:42 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach city employees donated more than $5,000 and several bins of non-perishable food to United Way this week as part of the community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to information from the city, the money will go to the COVID-19 Relief Fund to help the community cope with shortfalls due to the pandemic.

Myrtle Beach’s human resources staff coordinated the effort, which included the “Yes We CAN” food drive.

Tony Bakker and family, founder of Blackbaud, has pledged to match donations dollar for dollar for the COVID-19 Relief Fund for up to $500,000 through April 20.

