30 Myrtle Beach employees in quarantine; some from Myrtle Beach Police Department

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach confirmed it has 30 staff members in quarantine.
Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea said the 30 employees are in quarantine as a precaution after they came in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
He added that the employees are from the Myrtle Beach Police Department and another smaller department but couldn’t release any more personal information due to HIPPA regulations.
Kruea said that the police department’s operations are not being impacted by the quarantine.
