McCall Farms donates 1 million servings of canned goods to Pee Dee food bank

EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WMBF) – McCall Farms donated 1 million servings of canned food to Harvest Hope Food Bank’s Pee Dee branch, according to information from the company.
“As the world continues to address the very real implications of COVID-19, we understand McCall Farms has a critical role in ensuring that people have the food and nourishment they need during this challenging time,” said McCall Farms Senior V.P. of Sales and Marketing, Marty Taylor.
“The effects on our food bank from the COVID-19 crisis are of critical concern,” said Nicole Echols, Harvest Hope Pee Dee executive branch director. “This donation from McCall Farms is not only going to be a lifeline to our food bank, but to thousands of individuals facing hunger across our communities.”
“Now, more than ever, we believe helping our neighbors that are the most vulnerable is the best way we can support our community,” said Taylor.
Founded in 1838, McCall Farms family of brands include Glory Foods, Margaret Holmes, Peanut Patch Boiled Peanuts, Veg-All, Bruce’s Yams, Allens, Popeye Spinach and Princella.
