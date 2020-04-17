Local car dealerships seeing more interest online amid COVID-19 pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Whether your car breaks down or you need an oil change, car dealerships across the country are considered an essential business and remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local dealerships say they’re seeing more interest online, from trade appraisals to purchases.
For the dealers, safety is key for both customers and employees.
Mickey Turner, general sales manager at Myrtle Beach Hyundai, said they treat everyone like family and want to make sure everyone is safe.
“In our service department, we’re certainly fortunate with the set up to our service department to have a lot of fresh air that comes right into the customer area,” Turner said. “We are also, of course, very amenable to having you drop your car off and pick it back up later.”
Over at Bell & Bell, they are also concerned with customers and employees safety and said they’re even doing delivery-like options for those who may need a repair.
“If they call and make an appointment, we can schedule that, we can go pick it up and bring it back,” said Tammy Bell Floyd with Bell & Bell. "Of course we will sanitize it when we pick it up, and before they get it we will sanitize it.”
And while doors are open for dealerships, more people are going to the internet.
“What we do have is a customer can basically purchase a car from their home, ya know, on their couch, table or mobile phone,” said CJ Meyer, general manager of Addy’s Harbor Dodge Ram Fiat. “If the customer request a test drive, we will bring the vehicle to them.”
For car insurance, places like State Farm is also helping during this difficult time.
State Farm said in a news release they are returning $2 billion dividend to mutual auto insurance customers. They said most customers will see about a 25% policy credit, and you don’t even have to take action because it’s applied automatically.
For those who may need to purchase a new car, dealerships are offering different financial options during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously the manufacturers are concerned about the consumers out there and want to keep the business moving so we can keep our economy moving,” Turner said. “And so they are passing along some incredible savings that I’ve never seen before in 20 years doing automobile financing.”
Floyd also said they have a first responder discount that’s been extended to healthcare personnel.
In addition, Meyer said people can save up to $12,000 in interest from incentives.
