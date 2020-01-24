Jennifer Roberts is a Multimedia Journalist at WMBF News. She comes to Myrtle Beach from WVVA News, an NBC affiliate in Bluefield, W. Va. She recently won “Best Investigative News Story or Series” at the West Virginia Broadcasters Association Excellence in Broadcasting Awards for her series “Another Day of Bluefield Roadwork.”
A native of Charlotte, N.C., Jennifer graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a B.A. in Dance, minor in Economics. She relocated to Atlanta and New York City, pursing a career as a performing artist in theatrical and live performance industries. Some of her notable credits include Cirque Du Soleil, BET Hip Hop Awards, ABC Watch Commercial and Investigation Discovery.
Jennifer returned to Charlotte to pursue her journalism career, enrolling in the Broadcasting and Production Technology program at Central Piedmont Community College. She graduated with a 4.0 GPA, President’s List, and was inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. She also received the CPCC Outstanding Student Award for the broadcast program.
Jennifer is no stranger to Myrtle Beach. During her high school years, she competed in numerous dance competitions in our city and vacationed frequently on the Grand Strand. She is excited to be a member of the WMBF News team and is happy to call Myrtle Beach her new home.
