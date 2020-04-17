HTC launches ‘Helping the Community’ initiative to give back during global health crisis

HTC and A and A Produce Company have teamed up to help local charities. (Source: HTC)
By WMBF News Staff | April 17, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT - Updated April 17 at 4:38 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry Telephone Cooperative has teamed up with A and A Produce Company to help families who are struggling to put food on the table during the coronavirus outbreak.

HTC and A and A Produce Company are donating to local charities each week.

This week their donations went to Churches Assisting People in Conway and Helping Hands in Longs.

Each week they are looking for partnerships and ways to give back.

