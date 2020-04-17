HTC launches ‘Helping the Community’ initiative to give back during global health crisis

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry Telephone Cooperative has teamed up with A and A Produce Company to help families who are struggling to put food on the table during the coronavirus outbreak.
RELATED COVERAGE: HTC ‘Helping the Community’ Initiative
HTC and A and A Produce Company are donating to local charities each week.
This week their donations went to Churches Assisting People in Conway and Helping Hands in Longs.
Each week they are looking for partnerships and ways to give back.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.