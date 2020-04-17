Horry County 2021 budget shows no tax increases; implements hiring freeze

“Basically it allows us to continue the service levels we’re providing now. We haven’t cut back any service levels in any area of county government. Whether it be planning and zoning, whether it be register of deeds, whether it be our stormwater maintenance people, all of that has continued, we’ve not laid anybody off, we’ve not furloughed anybody, we’ve kept people working, we’ve just made big adjustments to how we’ve kept those people working," Vaught said.