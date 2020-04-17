Horry County 2021 budget shows no tax increases; implements hiring freeze

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Council reserved the entire day for a first reading of the budget for the 2021 fiscal year, but their virtual meeting ended a lot sooner than expected.
Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said it’s because the budget recommended to the council by the county administrator was largely the same as the $481.6 million budget for the 2020 fiscal year.
There are no huge cuts, no tax increases and no proposed funding for big projects.
But that doesn’t mean coronavirus isn’t impacting the county’s finances. Vaught said the budget is largely the same and not bigger since the county doesn’t have extra money since the virus took its toll on Horry County’s businesses.
Vaught said if it wasn’t in the budget for 2020 it won’t be in the budget for 2021.
The $481.6 million budget does not allow for raises for county employees and implements a hiring freeze. But it prevents any employees from being laid off or furloughed because of the crisis.
Vaught said the county has worked diligently over the years to ensure that if a crisis like this did come, they would be prepared. However, he did say, the county needs to build back up those emergency reserves they’ve used due to the crisis.
“It’s not a long-term solution. This is like when your roof gets blown off and you’ve got money in savings to pay for it. Totally different. So we’ve got money in savings to get us through this deal, until next year and we’ve also got the power if things bounce back quickly, we can always go back and modify the budget to reflect that,” Vaught said.
He said the budget they saw on Friday would still serve the county well.
“Basically it allows us to continue the service levels we’re providing now. We haven’t cut back any service levels in any area of county government. Whether it be planning and zoning, whether it be register of deeds, whether it be our stormwater maintenance people, all of that has continued, we’ve not laid anybody off, we’ve not furloughed anybody, we’ve kept people working, we’ve just made big adjustments to how we’ve kept those people working," Vaught said.
Vaught also said the county needs to make sure businesses aren’t burdened when they are allowed to reopen.
“They’re sitting out there bleeding capital, and when are they gonna come back? And how are they going to come back?" Vaught said. “If we start loading them down with additional business license fees, with additional impact fees, at this point in time then we’re gonna really flatten this out and make it last longer than it needs to."
Horry County put business license fees on hold when the pandemic hit, to help businesses who were struggling to get by. In Friday’s meeting, the council agreed to revisit how to best re-implement them at a workshop at a later date.
