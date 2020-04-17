HCPD to monitor social distancing on water as boat landings, ramps reopen

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – With public boat ramps and landings set to reopen at 12 p.m. Friday, authorities said they will be on the water this weekend to ensure boaters are practicing good social distancing measures.
The Horry County Police Department posted to social media they would be looking to ensure everyone is “taking action to stay safe and healthy.”
“With public boat landings reopening today (Friday) at 12 p.m., we hope you’ll enjoy them with your family,” the HCPD posted.
Authorities asked boaters to remember these safety measures:
- Stick to your family unit (i.e. the people you already spend a lot of time around)
- Keep six feet away from all those outside of your family unit
- Avoid rafting up or otherwise joining with other family units
Officials with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources also announced they would be patrolling the waters this weekend.
On Thursday, Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order to reopen public boat ramps and landings across South Carolina after ordering them closed late last month to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The revision does not change certain social distancing guidelines.
Piers, docks and wharfs remain closed. Public beach accesses also remain closed.
