Four more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Four additional Robeson County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.
Emily Jones, Robeson County spokesperson, released the following details on the new cases Friday morning:
- A 55-year-old male who is currently hospitalized locally.
- A 47-year-old male tested through a local hospital facility and is at home.
- 35-year-old female tested through a local hospital facility and is at home.
- 46-year-old female tested through a local hospital facility and is at home.
According to Jones, the health department is following up on contact tracing. Initial indications show that the four new cases have no travel history, she added.
“The trend lately has been that the affected are employees of larger business operations so work sites are more and more being the vehicle of transmission. Anecdotally, there are reports of people not adhering to social distancing over the holiday which has placed them at undue risk of getting the virus. Social distancing, hand washing, disinfecting all remain routine daily living habits,” Jones said.
According to the latest data released Thursday from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 5,465 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, and 131 people have died from the virus.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.