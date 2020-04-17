Former Darlington County detention center officer arrested, charged with misconduct

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A former detention center officer in Darlington County was arrested Friday morning and charged with misconduct in office, according to authorities.
Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Halie Bryce Goodwin, of Florence, provided contraband to an inmate at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
Authorities allege Goodwin provided the inmate with the contraband between February and April of this year.
