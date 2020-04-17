Florence One school board approves $1K bonus for full-time employees

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees has approved a one-time bonus for full-time employees.
All 2,433 full-time employees will receive a $1,000 bonus at the end of April.
The motion was approved unanimously during a board meeting Thursday night.
“Everyone has been putting our community and our students first, and anytime that we’ve ask them to do something, they’ve always risen to the occasion,” Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley said, reflecting on the efforts of employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board meeting was held on Facebook Live Thursday night.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.