FIRST ALERT: A quiet end to the week before rain returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Expect sunny skies and sunshine to round out the work week before changes arrive for this weekend.
After another cool start to the day, our Friday forecast still looks beautiful. We’ll expect comfortable and seasonable temperatures to continue today as highs top out in the low and middle 70s. Sunshine will also continue throughout much of today.
Heading into this weekend, we’re expecting shower chances to increase for both Saturday and Sunday. We’re expecting multiple waves of precipitation, the first arriving on Saturday in the form of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The second will arrive on Sunday afternoon and evening, which will linger into Monday.
Our focus continues to turn towards Monday morning, where we could see another round of strong storms. This storm system doesn’t look nearly as strong as last week’s, but could still provide the potential for gusty winds and heavy rain.
We’ll continue to monitor the potential for strong to severe storms as we head into this weekend. We’ll keep you up to date with any new details on the specific timing and threats this storm system could pose leading up to Monday.