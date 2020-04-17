FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, storms arrive late this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While most of the weekend remains dry, the rain will turn heavy late into the weekend.
Partly cloudy skies prevail Saturday with Spring-warmth taking hold. Afternoon highs return to the middle 70s with low rain chances. The best chance of any rain Saturday will be during the early afternoon, clearing by dinnertime.
More clouds arrive Sunday but most of the daylight hours will remain dry. We’ll keep things warm with another round of 70s for Sunday afternoon. We’ll begin to see some showers into the evening before the rain turns heavy overnight.
Rounds of heavy rain look likely overnight Sunday, continuing into Monday morning. The heaviest rain will arrive during the predawn hours Monday and continue through lunchtime. While the severe weather threat is looking lower, there will be gusty winds and frequent lightning with any storms that develop.
The best chance for strong storms will be just after sunrise Monday with the greatest threat being strong, damaging wind gusts.
