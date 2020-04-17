Dillon County coroner identifies victims in two deadly shootings

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County Coroner’s Office released the names of three people who were shot and killed in two separate shootings.
One took place around 7 p.m. on March 21 in the 1400 block of McCoy Chapel Street in the Little Rock community.
Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said Dearus McLean and Karan Famon Charles, both from Dillon County, died from gunshot wounds. He added that their deaths are being considered as homicides.
The second deadly shooting happened on April 12 along Musket Drive in Latta.
Grimsley said Robert Anderson from Dillon County died from a gunshot wound. His death is also being considered a homicide.
WMBF News has reached out to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office to see if there are any updates on these homicide investigations and if any arrests have been made. We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
