DHEC: Coronavirus cases surpass 4,000; officials estimate 67% of cases have recovered

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Friday there are seven additional deaths in the state due to the coronavirus.
Of those seven deaths, three were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Florence, Richland, and Lexington counties. Three were elderly individuals with no reported underlying conditions from Berkeley, Lee, and Horry counties. One was a middle-aged individual with no reported underlying health conditions from Sumter County.
The total number of deaths in South Carolina now stands at 116, with 10 deaths in Horry County and eight deaths in Florence County.
DHEC reports there are also 163 new cases statewide, bringing the total to 4,086. There are 167 confirmed cases in Horry County.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Aiken (3), Anderson (6), Beaufort (8), Berkeley (5), Calhoun (1), Charleston (6), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (8), Darlington (3), Dillon (1), Dorchester (6), Florence (19), Georgetown (1), Greenville (10), Greenwood (1), Hampton (3), Horry (11), Jasper (1), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (2), Laurens (1), Lee (5), Lexington (8), Marion (6), Marlboro (6), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (15), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (9), Williamsburg (1), York (4)
As of April 17, 67% of South Carolina patients confirmed to have had COVID-19 are estimated to have recovered from the disease, according to DHEC. Not including the 116 confirmed deaths as of April 17 that have been reported, the remaining patients are presumed to currently be experiencing some phase of the illness. This means around 2,650 people who have contracted the virus have recovered from it in South Carolina.
DHEC also reported Friday there were 49 nursing homes, rehabilitation facilities or community residential facilities where at least one COVID-19 case was identified. The number of cases reported within those facilities was 188, while the number of coronavirus-positive healthcare workers was 208, according to figures released April 17.
CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION LINKS:
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.
