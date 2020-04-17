Dead Dog Saloon providing free meals for kids amid coronavirus pandemic

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Even though the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk is empty, the Dead Dog Saloon is making sure kids’ stomachs aren’t.
The restaurant has been serving free meals to kids since March 18 to help families struggling to put food on the table during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Sheila Fegett is a mother who picked up a free meal for her son on Friday. She, like many others, has personally been affected by the pandemic.
“I work for the school system, and it’s caused me to be laid off from my job,” Fegett said.
Mike Campbell, Dead Dog Saloon’s managing partner, said it’s the least they could do.
“Well we know that everybody is financially strapped right now, and as all families are tightening their budgets, we figured let’s keep the kids fed and do the best we can with it,” Campbell said.
Restaurants are already going through a tough time as they have to operate only through carryout and delivery options. Despite the struggles, the Dead Dog Saloon’s owners decided it was the right thing to provide free meals for kids.
“We’re not going to idly stand by and let those kids go hungry,” Campbell said. “We’re going to try to help out as much as we can.”
