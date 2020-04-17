Clemson University cancels May graduation

“I am filled with deep pride over the accomplishments of our graduating students who have handled the last several weeks of their time as Clemson students with resolve, creativity and grace. They have persevered and responded like champions, in the very best spirit of our University,” Clements wrote. “At the same time, our pride is coupled with sadness and disappointment that we can’t celebrate their accomplishments in the traditional manner this May. Graduation at Clemson is truly special and I look forward each year to handing out diplomas and personally congratulating our new graduates on a job well done.”