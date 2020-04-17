CCU prepares for possible decrease in student enrollment; applies for CARES Act funds

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – As Coastal Carolina University students remain in the virtual classroom, the school is looking at how the COVID-19 crisis will impact its budget and future enrollment.
In March, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all public universities in South Carolina to move to online learning in effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Because of this, CCU provided a prorated credit of housing, dining and parking charges to current students who were living on campus, had a meal plan or parking permit during the Spring 2020 semester.
CCU said these measures were the right step for students but it has also had big impact on the university’s budget.
Another tremendous impact is student enrollment. University officials are preparing for a possible decrease in student enrollment which serves as the foundation for the university’s budget.
“Because of the unparalleled circumstances, we will continue to experience new realities every day, and will need to quickly adapt goals, procedures, and policies to those realities and establish a new normalcy,” said CCU spokesperson Martha Hunn.
CCU said it’s adapting to its changing budgetary needs, which includes a review of overall operations and looking into possible payroll adjustments. But before any action is taken, they must get approval at the state level.
The university said it has applied for federal funding from the CARES Act.
CCU was allowed to apply for 50% of the $10 million it was allocated, so the first round of funding is a little more than $5 million.
The money from the CARES Act is meant to provide students with emergency financial aid grants to help cover expenses related to campus disruptions due to the coronavirus. The university is still trying to determine how to distribute this money to students who need it.
The university will also revisit the search timeline for a new president. President David A. DeCenzo is expected to retire June 20, 2021, but that could change.
“President DeCenzo has made it clear that he does not want to leave the University in a tenuous position for a new president,” Hunn said.
DeCenzo has said he is willing to extend his time as president to ensure the university is in a strong place.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.