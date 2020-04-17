Brookgreen Gardens’ Lowcountry Zoo remains open; new baby otters make their debut

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – The newest members of Brookgreen Gardens’ Lowcountry Zoo made their first appearance to the public on Friday.
Visitors to the zoo were able to watch the new baby otters in their natural habitat.
PAST COVERAGE | Brookgreen Gardens Lowcountry Zoo welcomes 4 baby otters
Brookgreen welcomed the North American River Otters in January, and since then, zookeepers have been treating the pups and monitoring their health.
They have joined other otters in the zoo’s exhibit.
The outdoor spaces at Brookgreen Gardens, including the Lowcountry Zoo, remain open during the coronavirus outbreak as a way for people to get outside and exercise.
“The outdoor spaces at Brookgreen have ample space to follow social distancing guidelines, and continues to be an opportunity to find peace and solitude during this time,” Brookgreen Gardens said in a statement.
Brookgreen said it is continuing to abide by all local, state and federal guidelines in order to keep visitors safe.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.