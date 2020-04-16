Two teens riding bicycle fatally struck by car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C (WMBF) – Two teens riding a bicycle were killed after they were struck by a vehicle in Robeson County, officials said.
The crash happened Thursday, April 9, on State Road 1312 near Red Springs, according to Sgt. J. McVicker with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
McVicker said the teens, who were both on the same bicycle, were hit by a vehicle from behind.
Officials identified the teens as Donovan Oxendine, 14, and Aiden Christopher Manning Caldwell, 13.
Both teens died on Saturday, April 11, McVicker said. He added the driver of the vehicle is not facing any citations.
