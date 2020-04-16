This is Carolina: Myrtle Beach restaurant offers free lunches to students

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools has suspended its student meal service for two weeks, but many are stepping up to make sure no child goes hungry.
Myrtle Beach restaurant Cafe Gelato is one of them.
Cafe Gelato owner Doug Lammer said they started making free lunches for students as soon as schools across the state were dismissed in March.
It’s been over a month now, and he said there’s no plans of stopping. They’ve also delivered lunches to hospital workers.
Lammer said between the hospital workers and students, they’ve made about 500 lunches. He added it’s fun to give, and he’s happy the Cafe Gelato team can help.
The restaurant’s efforts have even made national news, gaining a California man’s attention. Lammer said that man donated $1,000 to go toward more student lunches.
“Obviously, we’re not doing the type of business we’d normally be doing this type of year, but the response has been good and a lot of people coming through the drive-thru have seen our story, and they’ve shared that if they come through and they’ve thanked us, so we’re going to keep on doing it.” Lammer said.
The restaurant offers kids turkey and cheese, ham and cheese, or peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, with chips/fruit, a juice box and scoop of gelato.
Cafe Gelato doesn’t require students to be in the car for pick-up. Lammer said they just have to pull through the drive-thru and ask for the student lunch, no questions asked.
Cafe Gelato is open every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on North Kings Highway. The restaurant will celebrate its one-year anniversary in late June.
