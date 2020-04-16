Suspect Search: Man accused of exposing himself at Socastee Library

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A library is meant to be a place to read and check out books, but police said one suspect used the location to pleasure himself in plain view.
Plus, a rare guitar and a diamond ring, police say another suspect illegally pawned them both.
Let’s see if you can help authorities.
Horry County police are looking for William Bernard McFadden.
Officers responded to the Socastee Library for a call about a man, who was exposed and pleasuring himself in public view.
The victim told police they made McFadden leave after he was caught in one of the aisles. A woman said she was on the other side of a book rack and when she looked up she saw the man’s private parts in his hand. Staff took pictures of McFadden’s SUV.
He’s charged with exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner. He’s 50 years old with a last known address of Osceola Street in Myrtle Beach.
Horry County police are also searching for Gary Sam Edens.
In December, the victim told police she bought a rare Keith Urban guitar for her daughter but she never really used it. The guitar was then loaned to Edens back in May 2019. The victim said she kept asking to get the guitar back but Edens kept making excuses. Police found Edens pawned an acoustic guitar the same month it was loaned to him.
The victim also provided a handwritten statement from her daughter confirming Edens admitted to her that he pawned her mother's Keith Urban guitar.
Police said Edens also pawned various pieces of jewelry including a ring and some earrings. That ring had eight stones on it. The victim said that matches her ring and that she has eight kids.
Edens is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent of $2,000 or less. He’s 33 years old with a last known address of Deer Run Drive in Myrtle Beach.
