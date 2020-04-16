S.C. unemployment claims climb to more than 87K, according to state workforce officials

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina unemployment claims are over 87,000 for the week ending April 11, according to figures released Thursday by the state Department of Employment and Workforce.
There were approximately 87,686 claims across the state for the latest period, an increase of 3.14% from the previous week’s count of 85,018, DEW officials said. It’s also a 4,293.09% increase from the week ending March 14, when only 1,996 initial claims were filed.
Greenville County had the highest number of claims with 10,378, followed by Horry County with 7,930. With 7,258 claims, Spartanburg County had the third-highest number.
Across the U.S., roughly 22 million have sought jobless benefits in the past month, according to the Associated Press.
