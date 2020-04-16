Police warn of scam saying you’ve had contact with someone who has COVD-19

THOMASTON, M.E. (WBTV) - Law enforcement agencies across the country have been warning citizens since the coronavirus pandemic began that one this is certain: criminals will try to take advantage of you during trying times.
That’s the case with the latest warning out of Thomaston, Maine, where police are alerting citizens about a new scam that claims you’ve had contact with someone who was diagnosed with or showing symptoms of COVID-19.
“The virus is not the only invisible enemy," Thomaston Police wrote on Facebook Wednesday. "Be vigilant against all threats!”
Police say the link included in the text is fake, but opens “a gateway for bad actors to find their way into your world.”
The post was shared thousands of times in just under 20 hours.
In the Carolinas, officials have warned of several scams, including those who may be trying to get access to the money from your stimulus checks.
The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs says scammers are even going as far as convincing people there is a cure.
“Scammers are not going to let a crisis go to waste to try to scam you out of your money,” said Trent Faris with the York County Sheriff’s Office. He says if it is too good to be true it probably is.
Officials say education is the best way to prevent being a victim.
Anyone who feels they may be the victim of a scam, or who wants to check the validity of a claim before clicking on a link or returning a call, should call their local law enforcement agency.
