MUSC Health data shows less severe COVID-19 impact on S.C.; affirms system ready to manage patients

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF) – One of South Carolina’s major health systems said that it is ready and able to manage an influx of coronavirus patients.
Leaders at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston said that they are pursuing multiple ways to combat the virus, which includes data modeling, testing and tracking.
“Our health system leaders are working with infectious disease and epidemiology specialists to review national models and track leading indicators,” said Charles W. Schulze, chairman of MUSC/MUHA Board of Trustees. “Based on the insights and data shared by these specialists, we have a high level of confidence that MUSC Health is thoroughly prepared to manage and deliver the specialty care that those in distress from this virus will need.”
A graphic from the Institute of Health and Metrics and Evaluation shows that the peak of coronavirus is expected to happen in late April to early May in South Carolina.
MUSC leaders and experts launched a new resource called the MUSC COVID-19 Epidemiology Intelligence Project that assesses the coronavirus situation in the Charleston-area. Analysis of areas in Florence and Lancaster are ongoing.
The data from the project shows that the Charleston area is not experiencing a rapid, uncontrolled growth of COVID-19 as seen in some other locations, such as New York City or New Orleans. There are also no reported “super spreader” or cluster outbreaks in the Charleston area.
Data from the Department of Health and Environmental Control show the Charleston area currently has approximately 3,500 COVID-19 cases.
“As we move forward, this group of coronavirus patients will advance in their illnesses, and many will present for care at local hospitals,” MUSC stated on the website.
The hospital system believes that in the medium term it can effectively manage the projected COVID-19 cases.
Indicators show that there is an adequate about of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators for coronavirus patients.
“Our focus has to be on achieving the proper balance – standing ready to deliver the health care that the people of our city and state need in a safe and reliable environment, while pushing forward to enable a rapid and successful revitalization of our economy,” said MUSC President David J. Cole, M.D., FACS. “We cannot ignore the possibility that a second group of COVID-19 patients may emerge as a result of relaxed social distancing restrictions, which could reverse or cripple any economic progress.”
To do everything we can to avoid a second round of impact from COVID-19 and to move forward as a statewide community, Cole stressed five essential actions that must be taken:
- Staged Economic Revitalization – Developing and deploying a strategic staged revitalization of the economy, prioritizing the highest impact economic drivers that represent the lowest risk of second-round COVID-19 risk. Recognizing the importance of this action on being able to care for all the patients and families that come to MUSC Health for help, a staged recovery and opening within the health system is already deep in the planning and implementation mode.
- Disease testing – Continuing to develop our ability to test those who have symptoms of COVID-19. MUSC is the only health system in the state that has in-house PCR testing capabilities, which the health system is using to resume some urgent OR and other procedures.
- Immunity testing – Developing and deploying tests for immunity to COVID-19 and certifying those who are recovered and immune to COVID-19. This work is ongoing, and MUSC Health will be sharing more details about these efforts soon.
- Contact tracing – Having a system in place to identify and trace contacts and quarantining individuals at risk. MUSC is working with the SC Department of Health and Environmental Services and other partners across the state to move this forward in a more meaningful way for the days ahead.
- Protecting the vulnerable – Ensuring that the most vulnerable, including the elderly, minority communities and persons with chronic disease and weakened immune systems, remain socially distanced, protected and supported until the epidemic is well-controlled.
