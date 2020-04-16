Members of social media group calling for lawmakers to ‘REOPEN SC’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Facebook group with thousands of members is asking for one thing – “REOPEN SC.”
The private group, which was started last weekend, has over 6,600 members as of April 16. It’s described as “for the residents of SC who support the reopening of our wonderful state and give it back to the people!”
Thousands of non-essential businesses across South Carolina were order closed by Gov. Henry McMaster in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune noted the decision of when to reopen businesses must be a strategic one.
“Our businesses are suffering so badly. But I think that there’s just as much danger in opening too soon as there is in opening too late, and there are a lot of factors that have to be considered in this,” Bethune said.
