Man accused of stealing guns, jewelry, electronics from Longs home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged with first-degree burglary after police said he stole multiple items from a home in Longs.
The incident happened on Long Acres Drive on March 8, according to a report from Horry County police.
A woman said she left for about an hour, and when she returned, she found her house had been burglarized. She reported that several items were missing, including handguns, jewelry, electronics and a rifle.
According to the report, a sliding glass door in the dining area had been pried open with an unknown object.
The report states the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Colton Eugene Naylor, was caught on surveillance footage breaking into the home.
Police said the footage shows Naylor leaving the home through the sliding door at the same time the woman and her husband were entering through the side door.
According to the report, the footage shows Naylor carrying a large leather tote bag and a rifle on his shoulder.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center show Naylor was booked into jail Wednesday, April 15.
In addition to burglary, Naylor also faces three failure to appear charges and grand larceny.
