Laurinburg police ask for help identifying woman’s body found in creek

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – The Laurinburg Police Department hopes the community can help them figure out a woman’s identity after she was found in a creek earlier this week.
The body was found Monday in a creek next to Highway 401 South near the 401 Service Road and Lake Drive. Police do not suspect foul play.
Authorities said the woman’s body had heavy decomposition and there was no form of identification found. Her body was sent to the N.C. State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and for identification purposes.
The woman is described as possibly African-American, 5 feet to 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds.
She was wearing a black “Tapout” hoodie, blue “Aeropostale” jeans, black Velcro sneakers and also wearing an immobilizer knee brace on the left leg, outside of the jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.
