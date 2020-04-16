Laurinburg police ask for help identifying woman’s body found in creek

(Source: Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff | April 16, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 3:28 PM

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – The Laurinburg Police Department hopes the community can help them figure out a woman’s identity after she was found in a creek earlier this week.

The body was found Monday in a creek next to Highway 401 South near the 401 Service Road and Lake Drive. Police do not suspect foul play.

Authorities said the woman’s body had heavy decomposition and there was no form of identification found. Her body was sent to the N.C. State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and for identification purposes.

The woman is described as possibly African-American, 5 feet to 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds.

She was wearing a black “Tapout” hoodie, blue “Aeropostale” jeans, black Velcro sneakers and also wearing an immobilizer knee brace on the left leg, outside of the jeans.

Laurinburg police released similar pictures of what the woman was wearing when she was found in the creek.
Laurinburg police released similar pictures of what the woman was wearing when she was found in the creek. (Source: Laurinburg Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

