Horry County police offering warning about social media game
April 16, 2020

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Have you been itching to let people on Facebook know what town you grew up in and what your high school mascot was?

Well, you really shouldn’t do that, according to authorities.

The Horry County Police Department posted that these types of seemingly innocent games can be used by hackers, as the answers are often used in a person’s passwords or security questions.

“If you’re looking for entertainment amid #COVID19, there are other options that allow you to be both entertained AND secure. Choose one,” according to the HCPD.

