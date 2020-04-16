Grand Strand senior living community goes virtual to help residents during virus outbreak

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With visitation limitations in place at retirement communities across the country, one Grand Strand senior living community is working to make it easier for their residents to communicate with loved ones.
Virtual communication is one of the most popular ways to chat with family during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Brightwater is making sure all of their residents have the opportunity to see family through video chats.
Staff go around the facility giving residents of both the care services and independent living communities the opportunity to video chat with family.
But that’s not the only way this community is keeping active; they’re also doing activities to keep their minds busy.
Deborah Stephens works with the independent living side of the community and said residents virtually visiting with family bring tears to her eyes.
“I’ll try not to get too emotional here but it is emotional, no doubt," Stephens said. "Their faces light up and it’s a great thing to see. We just set up the time, we go into the loved ones room and give them a call and their able to chat back and forth.”
Brightwater is also helping residents get the groceries they need through online shopping.
Every Monday, Tuesday and Friday morning residents can sit with staff to go over online grocery options. The staff at Brightwater pick up and deliver the items to residents’ doors.
Officials at Brightwater said during times like this it’s also important the staff know how valued they are. When you drive into the community, you’ll see a banner that says, “Superheroes work here."
Michael Fink, executive director at Brightwater, said they’re working hard to keep a positive outlook for everyone.
“We had a family member during the beginning of this pandemic came down from Canada and they were restricted to see their loved one and they came out and we allowed them to see their loved one through the window," Fink said.
