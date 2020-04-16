Four new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Officials announced Thursday four additional cases of COVID-19 in Robeson County.
Emily Jones, Robeson County spokesperson, released the following details on the new cases:
- 76-year-old female who remains hospitalized.
- 51-year-old male who came through an emergency department visit and is recovering at home.
- 53-year-old female who came through an emergency department visit and is recovering at home.
- 39-year-old female who came through an emergency department visit and is recovering at home.
With Thursday’s announcement, there are 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Robeson County.
