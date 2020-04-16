Four new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Robeson County

Protecting yourself from coronavirus
By WMBF News Staff | April 16, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT - Updated April 16 at 10:10 AM

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Officials announced Thursday four additional cases of COVID-19 in Robeson County.

Emily Jones, Robeson County spokesperson, released the following details on the new cases:

  • 76-year-old female who remains hospitalized.
  • 51-year-old male who came through an emergency department visit and is recovering at home.
  • 53-year-old female who came through an emergency department visit and is recovering at home.
  • 39-year-old female who came through an emergency department visit and is recovering at home.

With Thursday’s announcement, there are 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Robeson County.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.