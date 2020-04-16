Food, diapers available for Horry County families in need during COVID-19 pandemic

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to impact families across the Grand Strand, groups are coming together to provide help to those who need it most.
In recent days, a website called “You Are Loved” launched. An initiative involving Meals on Wheels, the site provides links to a number of churches across Horry County where those who are in need of temporary meals can get them.
Each church includes a form families need to fill out. It asks for such information as how many children and adults are in the household, and whether the meals can be picked up or need to be delivered.
It is a one-time meal delivery or pickup, and the form must be resubmitted each time a meal is needed.
The You Are Loved sites also has a link to Coastline Women’s Center. There, mothers can fill out a form requesting such infant needs as diapers, formula and wipes.
For more information or to fill out a form, click here.
Additionally, a drive-through food distribution will take place this weekend in Surfside Beach.
The distribution will take place on Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Church of the Resurrection, located at 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass South in Surfside Beach.
Car lines will start at 7 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.