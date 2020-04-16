FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible Sunday night, early Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A storm system will deliver showers and storms to the area Sunday night and early Monday. Some storms could become quite strong.
A storm system will develop across the Deep South this weekend and move through the Carolinas on Monday. While this system does not look to be as strong as the one this past Monday, it may be energetic enough for strong to severe storms.
Severe storms are most likely across the Deep South on Sunday with Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia potentially in line for a significant threat of severe storms and tornadoes.
By Sunday night and early Monday morning, one or more clusters of strong to severe storms may try to move across South Carolina.
However, the latest data today suggests that the strongest storms may remain just south of the area - focused more on the Lowcountry into the coastal sections of Georgia. Still, the situation bears watching as the details become more clear over the next two days.
Once again, strong winds will develop in the upper levels of the atmosphere by Sunday night and Monday. When combined with increasing warmth and humidity, these strong winds may lead to the development of severe storms.
Monday’s severe weather outbreak across South Carolina produced 16 tornadoes and was the worst the state has seen since 2008. While there are sone similarities to this previous Monday, the atmosphere does not appear to be nearly as volatile.
More details of the forecast will emerge over the next few days and the severe storm threat will become more clear.
