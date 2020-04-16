FIRST ALERT: Milder with increasing rain chances this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Milder temperatures return this weekend along with increasing chances of showers and a few thunderstorms.
Tonight will see clear skies and cool temperatures again as readings drop into the lower 40s inland and upper 40s to near 50 along the beaches.
Friday will see another round of sunny skies and a warming trend as afternoon temperatures climb into the lower 70s inland and to near 70 along the Grand Strand.
The warming trend continues into the weekend with both Saturday and Sunday seeing afternoon temperatures reaching well into the 70s. With the increasing temperatures, we’ll also see increasing moisture in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. No part of the weekend is forecast to be a washout, but both Saturday and Sunday feature a 40% chance of showers and storms. At this time, no severe weather is expected this weekend.
A storm system will develop across the Deep South this weekend and move through the Carolinas on Monday. While this system does not look to be as strong as the one this past Monday, it may be energetic enough for strong to severe storms.
Once again, strong winds will develop in the upper levels of the atmosphere by Sunday night and Monday. When combined with increasing warmth and humidity, these strong winds may lead to the development of severe storms.
Monday’s severe weather outbreak across South Carolina produced 16 tornadoes and was the worst the state has seen since 2008. While there are sone similarities to this previous Monday, the atmosphere does not appear to be nearly as volatile.
More details of the forecast will emerge over the next few days and the severe storm threat will become more clear.
