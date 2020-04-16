FIRST ALERT: Cool and comfortable weather to close out the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A beautiful day is on tap across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee with cool temperatures and sunny skies making a return.
Expect to grab the jacket this morning, temperatures are back in the 40s to start off the morning. We’ll bounce back a bit today as highs will stay unseasonably cool throughout this afternoon, climbing into the upper 60s for most. With the sun shining, overall expect and comfortable and quiet day.
We’ll continue our stretch of pleasant weather heading into towards Friday. Temperatures will be right around average tomorrow, climbing into the low 70s for the Grand Strand and mid 70s for the Pee Dee. Winds will be a bit breezy at times, but another quiet day is on tap for the start of the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday will bring the return of warming temperatures and increasing rain chances. Scattered rain showers are likely off and on for much of our Saturday. Sunday will feature the same, with the chance for a few rumbles of thunder as well.
Monday will bring the best chance for showers and storms. Steady showers and storms are likely for the start of our next work week with a 60% chance of rain.
After Monday, we’ll get a break from the soggy weather with the return of sunshine and comfortable temperatures until at least Wednesday.