FBI: 'Armed and dangerous" fugitive wanted for murder in New York may be in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - An “armed and dangerous” fugitive wanted for a November murder in New York may be in North Carolina, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced on Thursday.
According to a news release, the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jamaad Murphy. He’s accused of fatally shooting Matthew Napoleoni outside of the a sports bar in Wallkill, NY on Nov. 3, 2019.
Murphy was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of second-degree murder in December.
He’s described as 5’10” tall, about 180 pounds, with a tattoo on his left arm that reads “Rachel.”
Anyone with information regarding Murphy or his whereabouts should contact the FBI New York at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the New York State Police at 845-344-5300.
