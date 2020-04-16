DHEC announces 2 additional COVID-19 deaths; 276 new cases in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Thursday there are 2 additional deaths in the state due to the coronavirus
The two patients were elderly but didn’t have any known underlying health conditions. They were both from Lee County.
The total number of deaths in South Carolina now stands at 109, with eight deaths in Horry County and seven deaths in Florence County.
DHEC reports there are also 276 new cases statewide, bringing the total to 3,931. There are 155 confirmed cases in Horry County.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Aiken (3), Anderson (7), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (16), Charleston (23), Cherokee (3), Chesterfield (1) Clarendon (6), Darlington (5), Dillon (3), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (16),Georgetown (1), Greenville (33), Greenwood (12), Hampton (3), Horry (5), Kershaw (4), Laurens (4), Lee (1), Lancaster (2), Lexington (52), Marlboro (4), McCormick (1), Newberry (6), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (2), Richland (29), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (7), York (12).
CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION LINKS:
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.
