Crews working to repair damaged water line in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are working to repair a damaged water line on New Road in Conway.
Taylor Newell, city of Conway spokesperson, said Thursday about twenty homes in the area between Longwood Lane and Cedar Lane will be impacted with little to no water pressure as the repairs are made.
“The repairs will take a few hours to complete. Residents are asked to check the City of Conway’s social media accounts and website for information on the status of the repair,” Newell said.
