Country stars ‘Singing for Their Supper’ to benefit area food banks

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In an effort to assist local food banks during their COVID-19 response, music artists are lending their voice during a one-hour televised event in ‘Singing for Their Supper.’
Viewers will have the opportunity to donate while hearing music from the following artists: Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, Ken Block & Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel, Edwin McCain, Patrick Davis, Josh Kelley, Joe Stevenson, Shawn Mullins, Chris Barron of Spin Doctors, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket, and Scotty McCreery.
All donations made during the one-hour telethon will directly benefit local food banks as they continue to supply communities with necessary food supplies. To donate, go online to wmbfnews.com/Carolinacares. One hundred percent of those donations stay local.
‘Singing for their Supper’ will air across more than half of the Gray TV markets, including WMBF News in Myrtle Beach and Florence, on Saturday, April 18, beginning at 7 p.m.
