CEO says Grand Strand bank approved $75M in small business loans before money ran out

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Small Business Administration announced on Thursday that it has officially run out of money for the Paycheck Protection Program.
The $350 billion was one of the main coronavirus relief funding sources for suffering small businesses.
“We’re really in a place that I’ve never seen in my 30 years of banking,” said South Atlantic Bank CEO Wayne Wicker.
Wicker said in the last two weeks they approved nearly 650 loan applications worth $75 million for small business owners in the Grand Strand, Charleston and Hilton Head areas.
He said that his team has been working around the clock, up until the money officially ran out.
“That has been all the bank’s focus the last couple of weeks, getting those done. They ran out of money this morning, so now we are possibly looking at another round of funding,” Wicker said.
Thousands of small business owners whose loans have not yet been process must now wait for Congress to approve the White Houses’ request for another $250 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program. Lawmakers are debating whether to extend the program as it is or add provisions.
On average, most loans approved by South Atlantic Bank were between $50,000-$150,000. If spent correctly, small business owners can apply for loan forgiveness.
“If you put this money to work and use 75% of it for payroll and 25% of it for things like rent, lease or mortgage, if you can prove that you spent it on that, you can apply for forgiveness,” Wicker explained.
He said the loans are designed to get small businesses through about eight weeks and believes the Grand Strand will bounce back since it’s a popular family vacation destination.
“I think we can get things rolling quicker than we’ve seen in past downturns of the economy,” Wicker said.
As for the stimulus checks ending up in people’s bank accounts, he’s encouraging those to save that money or spend it wisely during this uncertain time.
“I really don’t know how long this is going to last, so you really need to save every penny that you can. I think this stimulus money is very important to save to be able to use in the next month or so,” Wicker said.
