CCU awaits funding from CARES Act relief fund

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University has applied for the first of two installments of its allocation available through the Cornavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and are awaiting those funds, according to officials.
Currently, CCU is allowed to apply for 50% of its allocation of almost $10.1 million, campus officials said. That first amount must go toward students.
Once those funds, which total over $5 million, are available, CCU staff will be able to determine how to award it to students, according to information from the university. The process and method for doing so is still being finalized, officials said.
They added the U.S. Department of Education has not yet provided guidance on how the second allocation can be used.
