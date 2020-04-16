Adjutant General for S.C. National Guard discusses hospital surge plan, operations during outbreak

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Based on projections by the Department of Health and Environmental Control, the state’s need for hospital resources should peek in about two weeks.
Because of this, South Carolina leaders are creating a hospital surge plan in case more space is needed for patients.
Adjutant General for the South Carolina National Guard Major General Van McCarty said the abandoned Marlboro Park Hospital in Bennettsville has passed all inspections and met all ADA guidelines to be considered for use in the state’s hospital surge plan.
Last week, McCarty mentioned the Marlboro Park site as one of the 31 facilities being looked at by the South Carolina National Guard for the plan.
The surge plan is intended to provide “Tier 1” or “Tier 2” medical facilities in the case hospital resources are stretched thin across the state.
McCarty said they are monitoring the bed count in hospitals across the state and the numbers look favorable.
“By regions of the Upstate, Midlands, Lowcountry, and the Pee Dee, we have been holding out at about 50% of bed availability in our primary acute hospitals, which is very important to us as we look towards being able to ensure that we have the capacity there to meet the public health needs of the state,” McCarty said.
The South Carolina National Guard has also activated over 400 guardsmen in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and can activate up to 4,000 soldiers and airmen if needed.
McCarty said the South Carolina National Guard has had a lot of experience handling natural disasters and while there are differences, they are using the same assets to support the state in this time of crisis.
Soldiers and airmen serve in a variety of roles, such as making face shields for healthcare workers, transporting medical supplies to all 46 counties and maintaining the state’s cybersecurity.
The South Carolina National Guard also deployed their medical and engineering assets to survey the potential sites for their hospital surge plan.
“Since we are a part of the community, we have a vested interest in response to those communities, so with that said, in this event here, even though it is a different application of the guard and its assets, we still try to use the framework for disaster response we use for other events,” McCarty said.
McCarty said the South Carolina National Guard is proud to be able to serve the community however they can during this crisis.
