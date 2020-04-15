16-year-old charged in deadly Robeson County shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have charged a 16-year-old in connection with a deadly shooting in the Maxton community in Robeson County.
According to information from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Highway 130 West after a person had reportedly been shot.
The victim, 30-year-old Jimmy Scott Locklear Jr., was taken from the scene in a private vehicle, authorities said. He died from his injuries prior to reaching Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg, the release stated.
Authorities have charged the teen in Locklear’s death. The name is not being released due to the age.
According to the release, the teen was placed in the custody of the Cumberland Regional Detention Center in Fayetteville.
