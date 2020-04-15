‘We just camped out’: Florence couple welcomes first grandchild from parking garage roof

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence couple welcomed their first grandchild into the world under unusual circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kathy Bryant and her husband, Johnny, couldn’t be in McLeod Regional while their daughter was giving birth.
Instead, the couple went on the roof of the parking garage and got as close to their daughter’s window as they could.
“We just camped out,” Kathy Bryant said.
Their first grandson, Andrew, was born on April 9. The two held up a sign with the words “Welcome Andrew” for their daughter and son-in-law to see.
