TRAFFIC ALERT: Two-vehicle crash near Conway sends three to hospital

Horry County Fire Rescue responded just before 2 p.m. to the crash at Bear Bluff Road and Old Reaves Road. (Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff | April 15, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 3:03 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three people were sent to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in the Conway area, according to rescue crews.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded just before 2 p.m. to the crash at Bear Bluff Road and Old Reaves Road.

Crews said the three people hurt in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area at this time.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

