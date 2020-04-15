TRAFFIC ALERT: Two-vehicle crash near Conway sends three to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three people were sent to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in the Conway area, according to rescue crews.
Horry County Fire Rescue responded just before 2 p.m. to the crash at Bear Bluff Road and Old Reaves Road.
Crews said the three people hurt in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Drivers are being told to avoid the area at this time.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.