Surfside Beach church to host food distribution drive-thru on Saturday

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A food distribution drive-thru will be held on Saturday to help those who are struggling to pay for their groceries during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Church of the Resurrection in Surfside Beach is hosting the food distribution in partnership with Faith Outreach Ministries and Lowcountry Food Bank.
Cars can start lining up at 7 a.m. and food distribution is expected to begin at 10 a.m.
The church is located at 8901 Highway 17 Bypass South in Surfside Beach.
