Surfside Beach autism awareness organization finds fun ways to help kids during COVID-19 pandemic

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One organization dedicated to spreading awareness about autism is finding fun ways to stay connected during the coronavirus pandemic.
Champion Autism Network (CAN) is hosting many virtual events through sites like Zoom and YouTube. One of those includes Bye-bye Boredom Bingo via Zoom video chat at 5 p.m. on Thursdays.
“The virtual bingo is such a hoot, it’s really fun for everyone to see each other,” said Becky Large.
Large said most kids on the autism spectrum don’t mind staying indoors and have adjusted pretty well to the lockdown.
However, CAN is designed to get people with autism out of the house and interacting with others in sensory-friendly environments.
“What type of regression will we see with the lack of social interaction is a big concern,” said Large.
CAN is connected with many families as well as businesses in the Grand Strand that are autism-friendly in the community.
Large sends out her thoughts and prayers to the families as well as their business partners that are suffering during this difficult time.
“We just want to keep supporting our families and people with autism, our business partners, everyone in the hospitality industry if there is ways we can help please let us know,” said Large.
COVID-19 Self-Quarantine Events:
- Come Sign With Us - Virtual basic American Sign Language (ASL) lessons via Zoom delivered by Lisa Balestracci, Saturdays at 4 p.m.
- Yes You CAN Cook - Virtual cooking lesson via Zoom delivered by Lisa Balestracci of basic, yummy goodness using ingredients we hope everyone has already. Sunday’s at 4 p.m, this week is Grilled PB&J.
- Puzzle Challenge - The ongoing autism awareness raising Puzzle Challenge. Gather your brood around the table, put the electronics down and time yourselves while building a puzzle together. Snap a picture, post your time and nominate another household to participate. Spread awareness and acceptance one piece and puzzle at a time.
Large said all of the events are open to everyone and anyone who wants to #ComePlayWithUs.
The organization’s weekly autism awareness and support talk show, Yes You CAN Talk, still broadcasts weekly in the Myrtle Beach area on 99.5 FM WRNN Saturdays from 7 a.m.-8 a.m.
This week they want to share positive messages and stories. You can send your message to becky@championautismnetwork.com.
CAN anxiously is awaiting the opportunity to gather again and will resume activities when it’s safe and appropriate to do so.
