Sen. Graham supports decision to cut funding to WHO

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF) – U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said cutting off funding to the World Health Organization “is the right move.”
The South Carolina senator’s statement comes a day after President Donald Trump announced the ceasing of funding while a review is conducted to investigate the WHO’s handling of the spread of the novel coronavirus in China.
Graham’s full statement can be read below:
“Cutting off funding at this time is the right move. This is a critical time for worldwide public health and we cannot afford China apologists running the WHO. I support a suspension of funding by the United States until there is new leadership at the WHO.
“I have a lot of respect for Bill Gates and his work in the public health arena. The Gates Foundation, under Bill and Melinda’s leadership, has a reputation for investing in programs which are well-run and produce results. However, Bill Gates’ decision to defend the performance of the WHO during the coronavirus crisis and current WHO leadership ignores overwhelming evidence of China bias and incompetence.
“If someone like Bill Gates were in charge of the WHO I would gladly support increased funding. But I have lost all confidence in the current WHO leadership and capabilities.
“The world needs a competent WHO. But the days of throwing money at an incompetent organization are over under President Trump’s leadership.”
