S.C. attorney general’s office to send possible price gouging cases to local solicitors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has assigned potential price gouging cases to local solicitors around the state so their offices can review them and assign them to local law enforcement to investigate as needed and then possibly prosecute, according to a release.
“We’ve received more than 650 complaints since the Governor declared a state of emergency on March 13th and we’ve been going through those complaints to find ones that could meet our state law’s definition of price gouging,” Wilson said in a statement. “We want to get moving on these as soon as possible to get the word out that we are investigating these price gouging complaints and will prosecute the businesses and individuals that violate the law.”
Of the more than 650 complaints logged, the most common are: sanitizer, including sanitizing wipes, sanitizing hand gels, and cleaning sprays; toilet paper; face masks; and food, especially meat and eggs, the release stated.
According to information from the Horry County Solicitor’s Office, there are 41 price gouging cases that have been referred.
12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements said the attorney general’s office has notified his office that they will receive around 11 complaints to investigate.
Violating the state price gouging law is a misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, 30 days in jail, or both, the release stated.
During other states of emergency, the attorney general’s office has waited until after the emergency is over to have local law enforcement investigate price gouging complaints. That way, law enforcement is free during the emergency to handle evacuations, traffic control, and other emergency functions.
However, this emergency differs because it’s been for a prolonged period of time and law enforcement is not having to carry out the functions it usually does during hurricanes or floods, the release stated. Therefore, Wilson has assigned these complaints to the solicitors while the state of emergency is still in place.
The attorney general’s office encourages everyone to continue to report potential price gouging cases when they see them.
To report them, email them to pricegouging@scag.gov, go to the website at www.scag.gov and click on the “Price Gouging Information” at the top of the page. Also, residents can call (803)737-3953 and leave a voice message.
Please include the following information:
• The time, place, address, and name of the business
• The price you paid or that’s being charged
• Note any prices nearby and get the same information on those businesses
• Take pictures that identify the business, along with the price
• Provide your name and contact information
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.