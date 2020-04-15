One injured in late-night shooting in Conway area

By WMBF News Staff | April 15, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 8:47 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night in the Conway area.

According to information from the Horry County Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting on Beverly Richard Street near Conway.

When police arrived, they said they found one person injured, while several properties and vehicles were also damaged.

The victim was taken to a local hospital

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 915-8477.

