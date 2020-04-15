One injured in late-night shooting in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night in the Conway area.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting on Beverly Richard Street near Conway.
When police arrived, they said they found one person injured, while several properties and vehicles were also damaged.
The victim was taken to a local hospital
Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 915-8477.
